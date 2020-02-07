YSRCP leaders hit out at Naidu on KIA Motors

Chief Adviser for Public Affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and YSRCP MLA G. Srikanth Reddy have lashed out at Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu for spreading canards that Kia Motors plant is being shifting to Tamil Nadu.

At a media conference at the party central office on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on Mr. Naidu accusing him of making false propaganda against the State government. “Mr. Naidu has lost his mental balance and hence he is indulging in such campaign,” he said.

“Our government is committed to the welfare of the public and the development of all regions equally. In case Mr. Naidu had developed Amaravati in the last five years, we would not have come up with the proposal of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital. Since there is no development in Amaravati even after five years, Secretariat employees are still travelling from Hyderabad and did not shift to Amaravati. It is evident that Mr. Naidu is misleading the farmers for his political gain,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Meanwhile, MLA Srikanth Reddy said that industries would be coming to the State but no industry would go from here. He further said that Mr. Naidu was given a negative verdict by the people in the recent elections and it was evident in the case of his son Lokesh who lost in the capital region.

‘Foolish decision’

Establishing capital in the most fertile agricultural land was the most foolish decision taken by Mr. Naidu, the YSRCP leader said.

He asked Mr. Naidu to answer why he was against decentralisation and challenged him to come for a debate. “He is confusing people with the help of a section of media,” he said.