YSRCP leaders come down heavily against TDP

On a day of raucous debate, leaders of the YSR Congress Party came down heavily on N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam Party leaders for indulging in “dirty and cheap politics” by making derogatory comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and said TDP has been doing so only to prove its existence.

Speaking to media at Lake View guest house in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Minister for Agriculture, Kurasala Kannababu alleged that TDP leaders, on orders from Mr. Naidu had stooped so low and allegedly used filthy language against the Chief Minister only to instigate violence, gain sympathy and save the party, and demanded an apology from Mr. Naidu.

He said the Chief Minister and YSRCP leaders were calm over the TDP leaders’ comments, but the cadre were offended. He said Mr. Naidu had been stating that he would go on 36-hour strike. All this drama was to conduct the strike only to prove the existence of the TDP, he claimed.

Sharing the same venue, MLA Ambati Rambabu questioned whether Mr. Naidu was supporting the remarks made by TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram against the Chief Minister. He flayed the TDP for making degoraratory comments against the DGP and said the party had been trying to tarniush the YSRCP image to gain people’s sympathy. He demanded tht Mr. Naidu announce that the comments made by Mr. Pattabhiram were wrong and then sit for hunger strike, and added that law would take its own course against Mr. Pattabhiram for his remarks.

‘Bid to create unrest’

Speaking to media at party central office in Tadepalli, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao (Nani) alleged that Mr. Naidu had been conspiring to create unrest in the State to benefit Nara Lokesh.

He slammed the TDP for propagating false information on supply of drugs, and said the party was trying to link every issue to the Chief Minister and create a scene out of it to gain sympathy. He said the bandh called by TDP was utter failure and added that even Heritage didn’t close the shop.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao slammed Pawan Kalyan for supporting Mr. Naidu and questioned why he was silent when Jana Sena Party activists attacked Posani Krishna Murali's home.

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate press conference at party office in Kadapa on Wednesday, Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy slammed Mr. Naidu and the TDP leaders for their degoraratory comments against Mr. Jagan, and said the opposition had stooped so low only to prove its existence and unable to bear internal rebellion in their party.

He alleged Mr. Naidu had directed the TDP leaders to provoke people through hate speech against the Chief Minister and added that the TDP chief was indulging in conspiracies and dirty politics unable to bear the people’s support to the Chief Minister.