YSRCP has put the State in the reverse gear: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that Andhra Pradesh was No. 1 on all fronts during the TDP rule, whereas the YSRCP set it in the reverse gear with its impulsive decisions.

The ruling party was doing trivial things such as painting even school buildings with party colours, while the heights of government’s inefficiency was its inability to complete the pending Polavaram project work. The future of this mega project, which was the State’s lifeline, was mired in uncertainty, he observed.

Addressing mediapersons at Eluru in West Godavari district, Mr. Naidu questioned how would revenues go up without creating wealth, and asserted that the government had done nothing positive in the last six months except reversing the decisions taken by the TDP government.

He claimed that the double digit growth rate which the TDP had achieved came to a naught as its successor (YSRCP) threw a spanner in all major works with the suspicion that corruption took place on a large scale during the TDP rule, but could not prove its allegations.

Mr. Naidu said the TDP government had worked hard to get Singapore Government to help in the development of the capital city but the YSRCP government sent it back without pondering over the consequences. The YSRCP would pay a heavy price for it, he added.