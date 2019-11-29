YSR statue unveiled on ANU campus

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be remembered as “a people’s Chief Minister,” said government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing a meeting after unveiling a bronze statue of former CM Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy on the Acharya Nagarjuna University campus on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said Mr. Jagan has always believed that politics is a means to empower the downtrodden.

YSR introduced the fee reimbursement scheme with an aim to bring quality engineering education within the reach of poor students, he said, adding it was a befitting honour to have a statue of the late leader installed on the campus.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said YSR had endeared himself to lakhs of people with his welfare agenda and now his son was going the extra mile to serve people.

Vice-Chancellor Rajasekhar Patteti said the Executive Council of ANU had passed a resolution in 2009 and soon after taking full additional charge, he took a decision to get the statue installed.

YSRCP MLAs Meruga Nagarjuna and Kilari Rosaiah and university professors were present.