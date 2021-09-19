YSR Congress tramples TDP in ZPTC and MPTC elections

The total number of ZPTCs is 515 and MPTCs 7,219

VIJAYAWADA The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s winning streak continued in the ZPTC elections as it crushed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP-Jana Sena combine as per latest reports. The ruling party is poised for a landslide victory in the MPTC elections too going by the latest trends. The total number of ZPTCs is 515 and MPTCs 7,219.

As far as the ZPTCs are concerned, YSRC won 76 out of 77 seats as per the results declared at 3 p.m. The TDP bagged just one ZPTC while the BJP and Jana Sena drew a blank at that time. The YSRC’s tally is 29 in Kurnool, 17 in Nellore, 15 in Chittoor, six in Anantapur, four in Visakhapatnam, three in Prakasam and one each in Vizianagaram and Krishna districts. The TDP’s lone victorious seat was in Visakhapatnam district.

Coming to the parties’ performance in MPTC elections, YSRC has won 2,902 and the TDP 273 seats. The Jana Sena won 12 MPTCs, BJP 11, CPI(M) 5 and Congress one.

The highest tally of YSRC was 412 in Anantapur and it is followed by 406 in Kurnool, 376 in Chittoor, 304 in Visakhapatnam, 299 in Krishna, 264 in Nellore, 234 in Guntur, 200 in Prakasam, 146 in Vizianagaram, 98 in West Godavari, 90 in Srikakulam, 66 in Kadapa and seven in East Godavari.