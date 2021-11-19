YSR Congress MLC files nomination for Legislative Council chairman post

Mr. Moshen Raju would be the first chairman from the Scheduled Castes community

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC K. Moshen Raju filed his nomination papers for the post of chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. His candidature was supported by MLCs Gangula Prabahakar Reddy, Duvvada Srinivas and Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy.

The TDP stated that it would not field any candidate for the chairman post. As a result, Mr. Raju would be elected unanimously if there are no contestants.

Mr. Moshen Raju would be the first chairman from the Scheduled Castes (SC) communities. He hails from West Godavari district.

Mr. Moshen Raju and three others were appointed under the Governor's quota in June.

The present Council chairman Mohammad Ahmad Shariff (TDP MLC) retired in October this year necessitating the election of a new chairman.

The YSRCP gained a majority in the Council in June two years after it came to power in the State, with the completion of term of seven TDP MLCs namely Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad, B. Naga Jagadiswar Rao, Pappala Chalapathi Rao, Buddha Venkanna, Gali Saraswathi, Dwarapudi Jagadeeswara Rao and Reddy Subrahmanyam.