ADVERTISEMENT

Y.S. Sharmila’s convoy in Vijayawada not stopped: Police Commissioner

January 21, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

There were reports on a TV channel that the police had stopped APCC president Y.S. Sharmila’s convoy

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Congress workers stage a protest after the motorcade of INC Andhra Pradesh President Y.S. Sharmila was obstructed en route to the Congress office from the Vijayawada airport. | Photo Credit: ANI

NTR District Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata, on January 21 said that police did not stop Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Y.S. Sharmila’s convoy in Vijayawada.

There were reports on a TV channel that the police had stopped Ms. Sharmila’s convoy on the plea that it had no permission. Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, the Police Commissioner said that police allowed Ms. Sharmila’s vehicle and about 20 vehicles following her.

To prevent traffic congestion in Vijayawada, the other vehicles were stopped for some time but were allowed later, Mr. Kranthi Rani said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US