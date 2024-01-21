Y.S. Sharmila’s convoy in Vijayawada not stopped: Police Commissioner

January 21, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata, on January 21 said that police did not stop Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Y.S. Sharmila’s convoy in Vijayawada.

There were reports on a TV channel that the police had stopped Ms. Sharmila’s convoy on the plea that it had no permission. Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, the Police Commissioner said that police allowed Ms. Sharmila’s vehicle and about 20 vehicles following her.

To prevent traffic congestion in Vijayawada, the other vehicles were stopped for some time but were allowed later, Mr. Kranthi Rani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.