Youth should take the lead in following road safety norms: Collector

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz highlighted the need for citizens to comply with the traffic rules to make roads safe, particularly when the number of accidents due to negligence is going up.

Mr. Imtiaz inaugurated the 31st National Road Safety Week celebrations by the police and transport departments at Maris Stella College here on Saturday. Mr. Imtiaz flagged off two road safety campaign vehicles.

“Compliance and enforcement of rules could bring down road accidents and make roads safe. The bigger responsibility lies on the citizens who need to comply with the safety rules from wearing helmets and seat belts to responsible driving. Enforcement of the rules comes next to compliance,” he said.

Mr. Imtiaz called upon youth to turn into agents of change and create awareness on the need for the following road safety rules.

“Road safety can be achieved through youth who have the power to bring change in the society,” he said.

He said that 31% of the accidents involving two-wheelers were fatal and most of the victims were youngsters. Youth should be responsible while driving by wearing safety headgear, fastening seat belts and particularly avoid rash driving, he added.

Helpline

Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao said that several road safety awareness campaigns would be organised during the week with focus on youth.

He said any issue that poses a threat to road users could be brought to the notice of the department by capturing and sending pictures or videos to 95482 00800 and immediate action would be taken.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) T. Nagaraju, College principal Sr. Jesintha Quadras and others were present.