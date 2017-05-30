Youth marries speech-impaired girl after counselling session

A youth who was allegedly caught while teasing a girl, married a speech-impaired girl after undergoing counselling. The boy, who completed his graduation, reportedly realised his mistake and married the girl.

“After counselling, I changed my mind and took a decision not to indulge in teasing and harassing girls. To correct myself, I decided to marry a speech-impaired girl,” the boy told the police.

On Monday, City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) G. Pala Raju and other officers interacted with the youth, who were taken into custody by Mahila Rakshak teams while they were reportedly indulging in teasing and commenting on girls. “We nabbed the boys at different bus bays, bus and railway stations, educational institutions and other busy junctions while teasing girls. Counsellors of Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) provided the counselling,” said Mahila Rakshak teams incharge and OSD G.V. Ramana Rao.

“We will never resort to such acts in future and try to stop the menace. The counsellors explained the respect being given for women in society and we will help the police in curbing eve-teasing,” the reformed youth said in unison.

While complementing the youth on changing their mindset, Mr. Sawang asked the youth to treat women with respect and focus on education. He praised VMM president Chennupati Vidya and other counsellors who are helping the police in taking up the operation to provide protection for women.

Mr. Pala Raju said that 456 persons, who indulged in eve-teasing, were taken into custody in the city in the last four months. Mahila Rakshak teams will continue to keep vigil at 64 vulnerable places identified by the police. Circle Inspectors and Mahila Rakshak teams in charge, Sahera Begum and Lakshminarayana, said people can alert the police on eve teasing through Fourth Lion app or by dialling ‘100’ to the Police Control Room.