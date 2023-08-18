HamberMenu
Youth from Bihar attack TTE, rob cash in Sangamitra Express

Case booked, four arrested, hunt is on for the remaining accused, says Sr. DCM V. Rambabu

August 18, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

About ten passengers from Bihar, who boarded a reserved coach in Sangamitra Express train, reportedly attacked a squad Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), Sudheer, and took away some cash from him, on Thursday night.

When the TTE asked to show their tickets, the passengers had an argument with him. They thrashed Mr. Sudheer, snatched ₹27,000 cash and the Excess Pay Receipt book from him, when the train was at Nellore station.

The TTE alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), who took four accused into custody at Ongole railway station, while the remaining managed to escape, said Vijayawada Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), V. Rambabu.

The GRP registered a case and the TTE was admitted in hospital, Mr. Rambabu told The Hindu, on Friday.

“The accused failed to show the tickets, refused to pay penalty and had a quarrel with the TTE, who was in a special squad,” the Sr. DCM said.

