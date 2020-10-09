Youth allegedly kidnaps cousins, attempts to kill them

ANANTAPUR

09 October 2020

A youth, identified as Avula Ramu, allegedly kidnapped two of his cousins and tried to kill them in a family dispute over property, in Marthadu village of Garladinne mandal of the district on Wednesday night. While one of the two kidnapped boys Sashidhar, 6, was found injured in thorny buses outside the village in the early hours of Thursday, his brother Mohana, 3, is yet to be traced.

Ramu, who has been taken into custody by the Garladinne police, reportedly told them that he threw the younger boy into the flowing water of Tungabhadra HLC and a search is on since last night and the boy was not traced till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, the elder boy, who was given first aid and sent to Government General Hospital in Anantapur is out danger and recovering, the Garladinne Sub-Inpsector of Police Kiran Kumar Reddy said.

The father of the boys, Srinivasulu, had approached the police on Wednesday evening following disappearance of the boys along with his elder brother’s son. Ramu had allegedly taken both the cousins along with him promising them to buy chocolates from nearby store.