Youngsters get tips in modelling

“Everyone wants to look good and some like to flaunt it too. Modelling today is not restricted to the ramp alone. Today, models rule the roost, be it a magazine, television or events where big brands are launched,” said fashion choreographer Imran Khan, letting out an inimitable smile.

He was addressing students of the modelling course in the Samana Institute for Design Studies (SIDS), at a workshop on modelling, as the latter listened to him in rapt attention. “Attitude, body language and poise, if teamed with a sense of music, can work magic,” he said, turning to girls standing in rows and asked one of them to come and walk in front of everybody. Watching the girl walk a few steps, he said it was the normal walk, but to sashay across the ramp, it would take a lot more style and confidence.

Demo by models

He then asked models Sharon Fernandes and Jibran Khan, competing for Milestone Mrs. India International, 2017 and Gladrags Mr. India, 2017 titles respectively, to demonstrate a model’s walk. The duo walked as if a taut string was threaded from their spine through the top of their head; they took long strides, placing one foot in front of the other; let their arms fall next to their body, with hands relaxed and projected an attitude of utmost confidence. Throwing a glance at the starry-eyed young girls watching the two models in awe, Mr. Khan said to make heads turn, one doesn’t have to be a model or a celebrity. Popular as ‘King of the Ramp’, Mr. Khan’s experience and expertise has covered major dimensions of the fashion industry, including beauty pageants, ramp shows, product launches, fashion and theatre and fashion and dance.

“This course is for youngsters who are looking for a career in modelling as well as for people eager to find a platform to groom their personalities. We have roped in prominent personalities in the fashion industry as faculty to impart easy tips to students at regular intervals,” said Samana Moosavi, Managing Partner of SIDS.