Yoga helps find balance in life, says expert

Yoga can be an antidote to stress, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, alcohol addiction etc., say experts, even as practice of yoga yoga has emerged as a way to find a balance in life.
A dentist-turned-Hatha yoga trainer Srividya Koneru says that yoga is a perfect mix of fine arts and science which brings balance into our system. “Yoga is not just about twisting and turning. Scientific evidence around the world has shown that a simple pranayama or deep breathing exercise can do wonders. If we go deep into science, the vagal nerve in the brain controls the functions of various important visceral parts of the body like heart, lungs, stomach, intestine, kidneys and urinary bladder,” she explains.
Yoga can improve the functioning of frontal lobe and improve attention, concentration, happiness, creativity and rational thinking of human beings. Yoga can also activate the pituitary gland, the key to growth, metabolism, thyroid functioning, adrenal gland functioning and stimulate sexual hormones.
“It improves the alpha activity in the brain and makes us more alert and watchful and helps us to stay young besides enhancing the strength of spine,” says Dr. Srividya, who has trained many professionals in the Amaravati region.
