WWF initiative on biodiversity launched in Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 08, 2022 01:41 IST

A lapel pin on biodiversity designed by the WWF being released at the function held at P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

As part of the Wildlife Week being observed across the country, WWF India, in coordination with the State Forest Department and Amaravati Boating Club, launched an initiative called ‘Vijayawada Citizens for Biodiversity’.

Wildlife Week is annually observed across the country from October 2 to 8 to promote the conservation and protection of animal and plant life. The event was organised at P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science and was attended by the faculty and students of the college.

Addressing the students, State Director, WWF, Hyderabad Office, Farida Tampal said the hills in the city, including Indrakeeladri, were home to many rare species of plants, birds and reptiles and urged the students to explore the area and list these diverse species. Elaborating on how certain factors were causing damage to biodiversity, she said people, especially the student community, should evince an interest in protecting the same by exploring fascinating layers of this multifariousness.

She also explained how to identify the species of various birds, insects and plants based on their characteristics. “We want this movement among the youth by encouraging them to observe, document and upload information on the biodiversity around them on the official website,” she said.

P.B. Siddhartha College Director V. Babu Rao, Principal Ramesh, Head of the Department of Zoology Venkateswarlu, CEO of Amaravati Boating Club Tarun Kakani, Senior Education Officers Akbar Sharif and Yogesh and officials and staff of the Forest Department were present.

