Workshop on water conservation in Guntur

With the rapid depletion of the groundwater table, water has become a precious commodity. The existing crisis calls for innovative models to conserve and make judicious use of the available water.

Centre for Environment Concerns (CEC), an NGO, has developed a unique irrigation system that enables use of half the water required in horticulture with a mechanism called System of Water for Agriculture Rejuvenation (SWAR).

Andhra Pradesh is first to promote SWAR and farmers are able to save water. Over 60,000 SWAR units are operating in fruit and agroforestry and in vegetable and flower cultivation with water savings of 30% to 50% in peak summer months.

Award

SWAR has won Global Champion Water Innovation Prize at the Paris International Agriculture Exposition and USAID/SIDA half million USD prize for the innovation. Nithi Aayog lists SWAR as a key innovation in water management.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Visakhapatnam, of the Indian Council for Agriculture Research, undertook an on-campus field trial of water use in SWAR as compared to drip irrigation in terms of water savings and other factors.

The CEC innovation will now be highlighted in a workshop on ‘Every Drop Counts’, being organised by Vaaradhi Foundation, a platform that facilitates development initiatives in Guntur on August 3. President of Vaaradhi is Mohan Kanda, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Government.

The CEC study will be presented along with farmers experience and scientists inputs at the workshop. The aim is to examine and explore ideas, innovations, and paradigms to address water challenges, accentuated by monsoon vagaries and shortfall, climate change and rising heat waves.

Chief Secretary to the State Government L.V. Subramanyam, Principal Adviser to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vani Praveena of Vaaradhi Foundation, K.S. Gopal, Director of CEC and others will be present.