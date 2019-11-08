Workshop on purification of revenue records today

The State government has been planning to complete the purification of revenue records by May 30, 2020. Also, the mode of work in the Revenue department is undergoing changes in several aspects. Keeping these factors s in view, a workshop for select District Collectors, Joint Collectors, revenue officials, etc., will be conducted at the Secretariat on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose will chair the meeting.

Land revenue, e-jamabandi, annual inspection of all offices from Collectorate to Tahsildar office, review of job chat of Tahslidar and other officials will be discussed at the workshop. Mr. Bose has asked the officials to make suggestions on new pattadar passbook-cum-title deed that have to be given to all after completion of purification in the shape of the digital card with security features and QR code.

The role of Tahsildar/RDO has to be defined in Village secretariat. Sale agreements not concluding as registrations become litigation in courts. Also registrations in one survey number, enjoyment in another survey number, and parties not coming forward for rectification need to be addressed. The suggestions in this regard were invited, he said.

Principal Adviser to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Mission Vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), Special Chief Secretary (Registration and Stamps), Secretary to CCLA, Joint Secretary to CCLA, Director Survey and Settlements, West Godavari and Krishna Districts Collectors, Vizianagaram, Anantapur and West Godavari districts Joint Collectors and others will attend the workshop.