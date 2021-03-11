Vijayawada

Worker from Assam dies in wall collapse

Police trying to retrieve the body trapped under the rubble at Madhuranagar railway station in Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: RAJU V

A worker, aged about 40, was crushed to death when a wall collapsed near Madhuranagar railway station on Wednesday. The victim was a native of Assam and was engaged for work by the contractors, said the locals.

Activists of CPI(M), led by city unit secretary Ch. Babu Rao, and the local residents staged a dharna demanding that the contractor pay compensation to the victim’s family members. The police rushed to the spot.

