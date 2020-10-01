Work on transformation of Besant Road to begin today

Project will be completed in time, say MLA and VMC Commissioner

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Wednesday inspected Besant Road along with officials concerned in view of the transformation of the popular shopping zone. The works will begin on Thursday.

They interacted with local shop owners and hawkers and told them that the works would be completed in time without causing much trouble to them. However, they were asked to cooperate with the authorities.

Officials said that fabricated concrete moulds would be used to cover the ground instead of CC road and drainages would be constructed only during night time so that shoppers would not face inconvenience.

The entire stretch of Besant Road between Eluru Road and Bandar Road would be transformed into a pedestrian-friendly stretch and all the hawkers and other vendors would be provided sufficient space, officials said.

Mr. Vishnu asked hawkers not to leave their pushcarts on the road during the night so that works can be carried out without any hurdles.

Later, they also inspected Raghavaiah Park and enquired the staff about the ongoing civil works.