Women trained to handle car issues

The women’s wing of Jain International Trade Organization in the city and Mahavir Skoda conducted a two-hour automobile workshop for women at the car showroom here on Saturday.

The participants were taught not only how to drive a car but also imparted other skills such as replacing a punctured tyre and fixing minor engine-related issues to avoid depending on somebody in case of vehicle breakdown.

Mahavir Auto (Vijayawada) CEO Pramod Galada, service manager Dhana Kiran and sales head Vinay Kumar were present.