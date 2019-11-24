Women trained to handle car issues

The women’s wing of Jain International Trade Organization in the city and Mahavir Skoda conducted a two-hour automobile workshop for women at the car showroom here on Saturday.
The participants were taught not only how to drive a car but also imparted other skills such as replacing a punctured tyre and fixing minor engine-related issues to avoid depending on somebody in case of vehicle breakdown.
Mahavir Auto (Vijayawada) CEO Pramod Galada, service manager Dhana Kiran and sales head Vinay Kumar were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.