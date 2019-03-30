Women candidates flex their muscle in Chittoor district

In a first for Chittoor district, ten women candidates are in the fray from various assembly constituencies, fielded by major political parties.

The TDP has fielded three women in the district from the Tirupati, Puthalapattu (SC) and Punganur constituencies. The JSP followed suit with three in Madanapalle, Srikalahasti and Nagari (allotted to the BSP).

The YSRCP has fielded sitting MLA R.K. Roja in Nagari, its lone woman candidate in the district. The Congress fielded two women candidates in Tirupati and Punganur, while the BJP has fielded a woman candidate in Nagari to take on Roja.

In Tirupati, sitting MLA Sugunamma (in pic) is running for a second term. Sugunamma has a woman rival in the Congress, K. Prameelamma, though her main opposition will come from YSRCP’s Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and JSP’s Chadalawada Krishna Murthy (both former TTD chairmen).

In Nagari, sitting MLA R.K. Roja is running for a second term as a YSRCP candidate. Earlier, she was defeated as the TDP candidate in Puttur in 2004 and at Chandragiri in 2009. Later, joining the YSRCP, she won the Nagari seat in 2014.

Her rivals, apart from TDP candidate Gali Bhanu Prakash, are Ms. Nishida of the BJP and Ms. Pravalika of BSP.

At Srikalahasti, a young woman named Nagaram Vinutha, who is in her 20s, is in the fray. She represents the JSP, taking on the formidable Bojjala family of the TDP, and the YSRCP candidate B. Madhusudhan Reddy.

At Punganur, N. Aneesha Reddy, sister-in-law of Minister Amarnatha Reddy, is contesting against YSRCP strongman Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

From the Congress, newcomer Safaya Nadini is in the fray. At Madanapalle, the JSP candidate is Gangarapu Swathi. Pawan Kalyan’s recent campaign in Madanapalle is expected to tilt the local mood in favour of the JSP.

At Puthalapattu (SC), the TDP candidate is Lalitha Kumari, who is facing off against nine men.