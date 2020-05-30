Woman staff of ACB held for fraud

The M.R. Palle police of Tirupati on Saturday night arrested a woman employee, identified as Kalpana, working in the local Anti Corruption Bureau office in Tirupati.

The ACB officials on detection of embezzlement of cheques to the tune of ₹7.8 lakh with the alleged involvement of the employee lodged a complaint with the area police. She was shifted to Chittoor for remand. She joined the department with Group-IV services in 2014.