Woman ‘raped’ by neighbour in Vijayawada

Accused’s wife ‘recorded’ the crime on her mobile

The police have arrested a couple in connection the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman in A.S. Nagar on the city outskirts. The woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour, while his wife allegedly shot the videos with her mobile phone. The Mahila Police are investigating the case.

“The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused took her to his house and committed the crime a few days ago. The accused allegedly was threatening her to upload the videos on social media platforms unless she had physical relationship with his friends,” said Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V.V. Naidu.

A case under Section 376 (2) of the IPC, 354 (b and d) and other Sections have been registered. The accused have been arrested and investigation is on, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said on Wednesday.