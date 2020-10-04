Woman, her boyfriend held for husband’s murder

KAKINADA

04 October 2020 00:51 IST

A 31-year-old woman, along with two others, has been arrested on charges of murdering her husband at I. Polavaram village under Mummidivaram police limits in East Godavari district. The alleged crime occurred on September 28 and the trio, including her suspected boyfriend, were arrested on Saturday.

Kakinada DSP (SC&ST Cell) G. Elia Sagar said that Vangalapudi Durga, 31, allegedly killed her husband, V. Subba Rao (50), with the help of her suspected boyfriend M. Durga Rao, and Y. Konda Babu, by smothering him with a pillow on September 28 night.

Later, the trio placed the body in the victim’s welding workshop, and tried to establish it as a case of electrocution, in the early hours of September 29.

According to police, Durga with the help of Durga Rao allegedly hatched the plan to eliminate her husband to continue their relationship.

On September 29, the daughter of the victim’s first wife lodged a complaint with the police over the nature of the death. The trio reportedly confessed to their crime during the investigation.

Cases under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and IPC 302 had been registered against the accused and theyr were produced before a local court on Saturday.