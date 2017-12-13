Woman hammers son to death

Twenty five-year-old Tummala Teja was beaten to death allegedly by his mother, Mariyamma, at Yakamuru village in Krishna district on Tuesday. Teja, who was reportedly addicted to vices, was harassing his mother and other family members for money. Unable to bear the torture, Mariyamma, allegedly smashed his head with a hammer, killing him on the spot.

The Thotlavallur police registered a case. Investigation is on.