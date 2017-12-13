Vijayawada

Woman hammers son to death

Twenty five-year-old Tummala Teja was beaten to death allegedly by his mother, Mariyamma, at Yakamuru village in Krishna district on Tuesday. Teja, who was reportedly addicted to vices, was harassing his mother and other family members for money. Unable to bear the torture, Mariyamma, allegedly smashed his head with a hammer, killing him on the spot.

The Thotlavallur police registered a case. Investigation is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 1:19:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/woman-hammers-son-to-death/article21558572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY