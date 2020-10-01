Woman dupes many with fake job offers in Gulf countries, held

NARSAPURAM (WEST

01 October 2020 08:10 IST

Victims allege they were detained and sexually harassed

Police on Tuesday arrested one Akumarthi Jyothi (Madiki Jyothi), who allegedly cheated several women and girls on the pretext of sending them to Arab countries.

The ‘fake agent’ promised the women to send them to Dubai and other places and collected huge amount from them.

She allegedly cheated women in Palakol, Narsapuram, Mogalturu, Malkipuram, Razole, Tanuku and other places, said Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Nageswara Rao.

Following a complaint made by some women to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through various social media groups, police swung into action and arrested an agent G. Venkata Subba Rao, in August last.

The victims complained that they were detained and subjected to sexual harassment and the agent had deceived them. Based on a complaint, the Mogalturu police registered a case against Jyothi and issued a lookout notice.

More arrests likely

“On a tip-off from the immigration authorities that the agent came to Bengaluru airport on Monday, police arrested Jyothi and brought her to Narsapuram. She was produced in court,” said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police K. Narayana Naik.

Narsapuram CI B. Krishna Kumar and SI Priya Kumar said the modus operandi of the accused was to search for the jobless women and girls, promise them to send abroad, collect some amount and hand over them to the mediators, the SP said.

More arrests are likely to be made in the racket, according to Mr. Naik.