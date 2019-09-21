Woman charged with murdering son

A 32-year-old has been charged by the police with killing her eight-year-old son, after suspecting that he was coming in way of her relationship with another man.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sattenapalli, R. Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy said Sk. Saidabi of Akulaganapavaram village in Rajupalem mandal had allegedly developed a relationship with Vaddamanu Srikanth Reddy while working in his fields.

The boy reportedly used to confront Reddy when he used to frequent her house in the absence of her husband. Fearing that he might spill the beans, Saidabi along with Reddy allegedly decided to kill the boy.

On the evening of December 15, 2018, Reddy picked up Izwan who was playing near his home on his motorcycle and brought him to an isolated spot near Chatayepapayepalem rehabilitation colony. The couple then allegedly killed the boy by hitting him with a boulder. After making sure that he was dead, they returned to their homes.

A case was registered soon after, but investigation was stopped after the transfer of the investigating officer. Nearly 10 months after the incident, the Guntur Rural Police again took up the case. The couple who became alert following the police investigation reportedly surrendered before the police and was produced before the local court at Sattenapalli on Thursday. The court remanded them in 14 days judicial custody.