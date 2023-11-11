HamberMenu
Woman alleges baby swap at Old GGH; police book case

Angry relatives launched a protest and lodged a complaint with the hospital superintendent and the on-duty medical officer.

November 11, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP women’s wing leaders arguing with the police at the Old Government Hospital in Vijayawada on Friday.

TDP women’s wing leaders arguing with the police at the Old Government Hospital in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A woman who gave birth to twins at the Old Government General Hospital (GGH) on Friday alleged that the hospital staff had swapped one of her babies with a dead infant.

Challa Ganga Bhavani, hailing from Kankipadu in Krishna district, had given birth to female twins on November 8 (Wednesday). Doctors shifted one baby to the ICU for observation while the other baby was kept with the mother.

On Friday, the hospital staff took the baby from the mother to administer medicine. Later, when they brought the infant back, it was dead, Ms. Ganga Bhavani alleged.

Angry relatives launched a protest and lodged a complaint with the hospital superintendent and the on-duty medical officer.

On receiving information, the Governorpet police rushed to the GGH and began an inquiry. They enquired with other patients and the hospital staff. Following a complaint, the police registered a case.

Doctors at the hospital said that the 33-year-old woman had given birth to premature twins, and that the infants were weak as they were born in the seventh month of pregnancy.

Speaking to The Hindu, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that a case under IPC Section 174 has been registered and an investigation is on.

