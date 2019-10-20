With no burden on their back, kids enjoy the day

It was a great relief for thousands of primary class students. Being the third Saturday, schools observed ‘No bag day’ as per the orders of the government and the students were relieved of burden on their back.

Following the orders of the Education Department, managements of some schools organised cultural programmes, debates, quiz and workshops. Students were seen coming to schools without heavy bags.

“No bag day was followed by all the government primary schools in Krishna district. Students were taught of good habits, hand wash, maintaining good diet, health and hygiene,” said a teacher.

Management of NSM Public School organised science exhibition on the school premises. Students of different classes displayed projects on ‘solar energy’, ‘robotics’, ‘solid waste management’, ‘water conservation’, ‘science and technology’, ‘energy conservation’ and other topics.

A few students arranged projects remembering Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, the teachers said.

Working models

NSM Public School principal Rev. Bro. Lawrence D’Souza, along with the teachers, went round the stalls and had a look at the working models. The students gave demo on their projects.

“Projects such as ‘pollution control’, ‘ban on plastic’, ‘Chandrayan-II’, ‘Grama sachivalayam’ and other projects impressed the visitors,” said a participant said.

Parents said that ‘No bag day’ was being observed on first and third Saturdays of every month. “The theme relieves students from stress, encourages them in extracurricular activities and hones up their skills,” said Kausalya, mother of a fourth standard student.