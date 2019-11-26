Will tap potential of A.P.’s coastline, says Muttamsetti

Andhra Pradesh, which has the second longest coastline in the country after Gujarat, has vast potential for development of tourist destinations, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said on Tuesday.

Addressing the first Regional Tourism Investors and Stakeholders meeting held in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday, the Minister said that while 40% of the countries in the world are heavily dependent on tourism for their growth, 64% of the population in Andhra Pradesh was dependent on agriculture.

“Development of the tourism sector would lead to economic prosperity of the State, besides generating employment for the local youth. Focus should be on creating infrastructure facilities like good roads, establishment of hotels and creation of an ecosystem,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Pointing to scenic locations in East and West Godavari districts, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the need was to tap the potential of such places and build them into attractive tourist destinations, which would then draw visitors both from across the country as well as abroad.

The Minister said that the State wanted to take up the task with the assistance of the Centre and private investors, who would be given a conducive investor-friendly climate in the State.

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu said that tourism projects that were launched in the last five years should be reviewed. Officials of the departments concerned in districts should identify tourist spots and make use of the local resources to develop them, he said.

“The Godavari districts, like Kerala, have several beautiful locations with a vast potential to be developed into world-class tourism projects. Temple tourism is one area that needs attention. For instance, only the Annavaram temple in East Godavari district gained prominence despite the fact that there are several other important temples in the area,” Mr. Kanna Babu said.

Minister for Women and Child Development T. Anitha said that the Godavari catchment area in the Kovvuru segment of West Godavari district was gifted with nature’s bounty. The place also had many temples, she said, adding that adequate arrangements should be made for women visiting the river banks for a holy dip during Karthika Masam.

MLC Somu Veerraju said that the Centre had released funds to the tune of ₹500 crore for development of the tourism sector in the last five years.

MLAs of various Assembly segments, tourism officials and office-bearers of AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation participated in the meeting.