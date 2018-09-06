Will punish violators of sales norms: Minister

Minister for Price Monitoring, Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Prathipati Pulla Rao said the government would act against traders violating rules relating to weights and measures of goods

He said the government will also take action against those selling them at a price more than the maximum retail price (MRP).

Inaugurating the new head office of the Legal Metrology Department at Kanuru here on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said as frequent raids instilled fear of punitive action among traders, inspections would be a regular.

Mr. Rao released a software meant to ensure quantity and quality of services at petrol pumps and other commercial establishments.

Controller of legal metrology E. Damodar and joint controllers B. Ramakrishna, G.V.R. Swamy and M.G.K. Reddy were present.