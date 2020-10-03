Will make every effort to get clean city tag for Guntur: MP

GUNTUR

Ayodhya Rami Reddy tells authorities to come out with a plan

Efforts will be made to place Guntur among the cities bagging all-India Swachhata rank, according to Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy. Mr. Rami Reddy was speaking at ‘Swachh Bharat-Swachhata’ organised by the Guntur Municipal Corporation at Mahatma Gandhi Marg marking the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Stating that he would make every effort to get Guntur included in the ranks of India’s cleanest cities by the next Gandhi Jayanti, Mr. Reddy said that the GMC and the district administration should come out with a plan of action to give a clean look to the city.

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, MLC, said that Gandhi dreamt of a clean India and it would be possible only through keeping the surroundings clean.

Stress on awareness

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that every effort would be made to make Guntur one of the cleanest cities in the country and added that awareness should be created on home compost. He said that a new factory was established to make oil from plastic.

Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha said: “Some 420 tonnes of garbage is generated every day in the city and home compost and recycling of waste is being done.” She said that training programmes were held for village/ward volunteers and secretariat staff on the sanitation work. Special training sessions were held at the dumping yard for the secretariat staff.

The MP along with District Collector and officials flagged off e-autos and launched home compost units by ITC.