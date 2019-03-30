Will give ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’ thrice if elected: CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu promised to give financial assistance to DWCRA members under Pasupu Kumkuma scheme thrice if the TDP came to power against two times given under the current dispensation, and more than ₹10,000 if possible. This would benefit nearly one crore members of the thrift groups which firmly stood by the TDP, he stated.

He alleged that the development of Amaravati would come to a halt if Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected and investments would go to Hyderabad.

Campaigning for Devineni Avinash, TDP candidate for Gudivada Assembly Constituency here on Friday, Mr. Naidu also insisted that only TDP has the right to seek the votes of the Kapu community as it provided them 5% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions and gave ₹1,000 crore per year to the Kapu Corporation.

He recalled that Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had got the Kapu quota incorporated in the Congress’s election manifesto in 2009 but it never fructified.

‘Conditional sanction’

Mr. Naidu said he would sanction a medical college for Gudivada in the name of N.T. Rama Rao but with the condition that people should vote for Devineni Avinash.

“I have worked hard for five years. If you don’t have the spirit to vote for TDP, why should I meet your requirements? I have implemented welfare schemes cutting across political affiliations. So, you should vote for Avinash. Otherwise, I need not do things for you,” he said calling YSR Congress candidate Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) an opportunist who ditched the TDP and showed up only during elections.