Vijayawada

Will ensure early completion of irrigation schemes: Minister

Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas on Saturday promised to turn barren lands into fertile fields with the early completion of Vamsadhara-Nagavali linkage scheme, Neradi barrage on Nagavali River and other projects in Srikakulam district.

After inaugurating Rythu Bharosa centre in Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district on Saturday, the Minister said the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government had been implementing farmer-friendly policies, and like other scehemes, establishments of the centres would boost agriculture and economic activity.

“Farmers will no longer have to approach middlemen because the RBCs will also serve the purpose of a procurement centre,” he said.

Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Tammineni Sitaram formally inaugurated the Rythu Bharosa centre at Togaram of Amdalavalasa constituency. He said the farmers would get suggestions from agriculture officers and scientists regularly with the establishment of RBCs in the State.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani formally launched the centre in Mentada in Vizianagaram. She said that all the departments such as agriculture, marketing, animal husbandry, fisheries would provide required support to villagers through these centres.

May 30, 2020

