Height is always a big advantage for leaders since they have visibility during election campaign. But it has become a major concern for former MP of Parvatipuram and CPI candidate for Palakonda Assembly seat D.V.G. Sankara Rao. Dr. Sankara Rao who is 6.2 feet tall is unable bend easily when he wants to interact with people living in huts. The Palakonada constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Tribles has many huts in tribal areas. Although he is not comfortable to do so, he is left with no option, since he needs to bend to have even regular conversation with locals. Dr. Sankara Rao, who is working as a doctor in Maharaja Institutre of Medical Sciences of Vizianagaram, speaks very gently. Now he is forced to raise voice and bend his body to attract more number of voters.
When tall is not cool
Printable version | Jan 15, 2020
