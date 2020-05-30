When haircut burns a hole in your pocket

After the government gave permission to hair cutting salons, barbers are charging exorbitantly for their services. Some salons are reportedly collecting ₹400 for a hair cut and ₹150 and above for shaving.

However, salons owners said that price hike had become inevitable as they had to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“Normally, I used to pay ₹200 for a hair cut and ₹75 to ₹100 for shaving before lockdown. Now, some AC salons are collecting double the charges. They are not honouring membership cards during the lockdown,” said a youth.

Barbers said that they were taking full safety measures by wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), supplying masks, gloves and sanitizers to all the customers in wake of coronavirus.

“We are following COVID-19 protocol strictly. The napkins, towels and other material are being used only once and we are giving them for wash in antiseptic lotion and hot water. Though we are collecting excess charges, salons are giving foolproof protection to customers,” said a salon owner.

Some people said that charges in some salons were not affordable for the poor and middle class people. “Even for children, they are collecting ₹300 and above for a hair cut,” they said.

Home service

In some areas and colonies, barbers are offering services at home, at were collecting extra charge for te home visit. But, customers should arrange soaps, blades, towels, napkins and lotions at their own cost.

“We are supplying PPEs to each worker, use and throw gloves, masks, napkins, sample soaps and towels for all the customers. Special care is being taken to sanitise the shops to prevent the virus,” a salon owner said.

“As some salons are not taking proper precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, we are forced to go to high-end ones. But, barbers are collecting huge charges on the pretext of COVID protocol,” says a kirana shop owner Parasa Ramulu.

“There are instances of virus spreading through hair cutting salons in a few cases. So we asked the barbers to come to our home for a hair cut to our children and provided the necessary material. We have spent ₹250 for each hair cut,” says Shyamala, a homemaker.