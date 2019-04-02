What’s in a beard?

02 April 2019 00:12 IST

Telugu Desam Party candidate for Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu is always seen with a beard for the last two weeks. Party leaders say the beard might have become a sentiment for the young leader, who had won 2014 election while campaigning with a beard. According to him, beliefs are strong for many candidates during elections. His confidantes say he does not find time to have clean shave since Mr. Rammohan spends almost 16 hours in the field to continue campaign in all seven Assembly segments of the constituency. He toured extensively in Badapalli, Nallaboluru, Peddakesupuram, Peddalimbugam and other villages of Mandasa mandal of Srikakulam district on Monday.

