What is your symbol?

It seems that the election commission had a tough time allocating symbols to candidates contesting the parliamentary and assembly elections. As many as 205 candidates representing various political parties and independents are contestign from the 16 Assembly constituencies and two parliamentary constituencies in Krishna district. The Election Commission has allotted nearly 60 symbols, including a wide range of home appliances, consumer electrical and electronics, food items, vehicles and others to parties and candidates in the district. Some of the symbols include table fan, scissors, torchlight, computer, wardrobe, gas stove, TV remote, air cooler, air conditioner, electrical pole, baby walker, mixer, green chilli, gramophone, water tank, carrom board, dish antenna, violin, gas stove, plate with food, diamond, road roller, footwear and others.