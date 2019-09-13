Welfare of employees on top of agenda: DGP

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang on Thursday said that welfare of employees would be on top on agenda of the Andhra Pradesh Police Department. He was speaking at a function organised by the AP Police Housing Corporation in Vijayawada in which insurance bonds were distributed to outsourced employees.

Lauding the initiative of Managing Director of the police housing corporation and Additional DGP P.V. Sunil Kumar in extending the benefits of social security to outsourced employees, Mr. Sawang said such moves would motivate them to work harder.

Turnover

Mr. Sawang said the AP Police Housing Corporation had blazed a new trail by clocking seven-fold increases in the annual turnover. The turnover of the corporation now stood at ₹1,750 crore. The corporation had also adapted new construction technologies .

Mr. Kumar said new construction technologies such as glass fibre technology had come in handy to ensure that the buildings remained dust free. “We are happy to extend our capacities to other departments too. We are constructing the Tribal University proposed to be set up at Araku valley at a cost of ₹100 crore, and we are signing MoUs with other government departments to construct buildings,’’ he said.

Mr. Kumar said there were 150 outsourced employees, who had extended the salary-based insurance scheme. Under the scheme, each employee would get an insurance coverage of ₹25 lakh in case of death and ₹20 lakh in case of permanent disability.