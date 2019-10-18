Weekly off for police to be announced in advance, says DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said that weekly off for policemen will be announced a few days in advance, so that the staff can plan for the holiday.

An app has been created for monitoring weekly off for police personnel across the State, he said.

The DGP held a meeting with Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs), DSPs and IT Core team staff on Thursday at AP Police Headquarters on implementation of weekly off for policemen across the State.

The DGP can go to the dashboard and have information on who is on off on a particular day, and the SPs, ASPs and other officers in the districts and police commissionerates could have the same information, Mr. Sawang said.

The officers thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing weekly offs in the department. Mr. Sawang asked the staff to plan the holidays, take care of the family and their health.

Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, DIG (Technical) G. Pala Raju and other officers participated in the meeting.