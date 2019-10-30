Weavers’ societies find the going tough

By September-end, the Polavaram Weavers’ Co-operative Production and Sales Society Limited (PWCPSSL), one of the oldest societies in the State, obtained a credit of ₹73 lakh from the NABARD against its stock so as not to let the handlooms fall silent.

In its 75 years of journey, the society in Guduru mandal of Krishna district also started spending its reserve fund from last year surviving the challenges.

The two government bodies -- Department of Handlooms and Textiles and the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Societies Limited (APCO) -- did not show any mercy on this society to which they owe ₹24 lakh.

“The APCO had bought saris worth ₹14 lakh since early 2018, but did not pay us. We do not want to sell our products to it hearafter. The Department of Handlooms and Textiles also owes us ₹16 lakh of ‘discount fund,” K.N. Srinivasa Rao, Manager of the PWCPSSL, told The Hindu.

The rebate is compensation paid by the APCO to the societies for selling the products with discount prices at exhibitions.

The society requires ₹12 lakh a month to sustain itself. Over the years, it had seen nearly 100 weavers quitting the profession and barely 160 weavers are now working on the handloom.

Awaits payment

Another old society -- The Syamprasad Weavers’ Co-operative Production and Sales Society Limited -- which was established in 1973 here has been waiting for the pending payment to be released by the APCO (₹25 lakh) and the Department of Handloom and Textiles

“We have been forced to borrow ₹1.7 crore from the NABARD on 10% interest to meet our expenditure to run the society. We never consider the APCO as a hand-holding government body. Our prime customers are from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana and not the APCO,” says P. Kota Prasad, stockist in charge of the Syamprasad society.

The Krishna district has 37 weavers’ co-operative societies with 5,179 registered weavers. Of them, above 50 % of societies are in Guduru mandal alone.

“Of the total 5,179 weavers, only 2,787 are working on the looms now,” says Handloom and Textile Department assistant director S. Raghunadha.