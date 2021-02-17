Weavers’ body expresses solidarity with farmers

Members of the National Federation of Handlooms and Handicrafts (NFHH) have expressed solidarity with the farmers protesting on Delhi border.
In a statement on Tuesday, federation leader M. Mohanrao said the issues raised by the agitating farmers did not pertain to the farmers alone but to the future of food security in the country, as the Public Distribution System and the food entitlements of the average citizen would be compromised for the benefit of a few corporates who would dominate the agrarian markets in all its aspects.
As the national body of the handloom weavers, the Cheneta Samakya felt it was its duty to extend support to the food-producers.
Mr. Mohanrao pointed out that after agriculture, it was the handloom sector which was the largest provider of employment in the country.
“The importance of a sector cannot be assessed merely in terms of the numbers pertaining to GDP. A proper understanding of an economy is possible only when we view it in terms of the livelihoods that different sectors provide.”
Call for united struggle
Calling for unity and combined struggles, the federation leader said in this historic task, the cooperation and solidarity of the farmers and weavers, two productive communities of the country, was the need of the hour.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath