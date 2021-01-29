Water users for location of KRMB in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

APSWUA Federation writes to Jal Sakti

Andhra Pradesh State Water Users’ Associations (APSWUA) Federation has requested the Union Ministry of Jal Sakti, Department of Water Resources, to ensure that headquarters of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was located in Vijayawada, the Krishna Basin Area.

The federation, in the letter dated Thursday, said that the KRMB should be located in Vijayawada as decided previously by Andhra Pradesh and Union of India.

Referring to the State government’s letter to KRMB, the federation pointed out the government decided that the Headquarters of KRMB would be stationed at Visakhapatnam city. Accordingly the Engineer- in-Chief (Irrigation) has been instructed to identify suitable accommodation for KRMB headquarters at Visakhapatnam.

The government’s decision on the headquarters of KRMB was very objectionable. The proposed Visakhapatnam city is far from the Krishna Basin and is about 350 km distance from it or Vijayawada.

As per the KWDT-II Award (yet to be published), KWDT-1B will come into force. The present KWDT-II proceedings are in an advanced stage. The award stipulated that “the board shall determine the place of its headquarters and locations at central and suitable places for its regional and sub-offices as the need be.” Certainly, it can be presumed that regional and sub-regional centres would be selected at locations within Krishna Basin only.

Further, the Government of Telangana in the letter dated January 15, 2021 has also raised their objection for shifting the KRMB headquarters to Visakhapatnam. Hence, the Jal Sakthi Ministry was requested to retrieve its earlier instructions to KRMB to shift its headquarters and safeguard the rights of ayacutdars, said the federation.