Vijayawada

Watch | Fire mishap in COVID Care Centre in Vijayawada

Five persons are feared dead and about 10 suffered burns and suffocation when fire broke out in a private COVID-19 Care Centre in Vijayawada city early on Sunday.

A private hospital was using Hotel Swarna Palace as a COVID-19 Care Centre, and 30 patients and 10 hospital staff were there in the five-storied building.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion personnel, Fire and Police were involved in the rescue operations.

Fire broke out around 5 a.m. in ground and first floors of the hotel, located near Challapalli Bungalow on Eluru Road. A few patients jumped from the first floor of the building to escape from the blaze.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Aug 9, 2020 9:47:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/watch-fire-mishap-in-covid-care-centre-in-vijayawada/article32308178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story