Watch | Fire mishap in COVID Care Centre in Vijayawada

A video on the fire that broke out in a private COVID Care Centre in Vijayawada on early Sunday

Five persons are feared dead and about 10 suffered burns and suffocation when fire broke out in a private COVID-19 Care Centre in Vijayawada city early on Sunday.

A private hospital was using Hotel Swarna Palace as a COVID-19 Care Centre, and 30 patients and 10 hospital staff were there in the five-storied building.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion personnel, Fire and Police were involved in the rescue operations.

Fire broke out around 5 a.m. in ground and first floors of the hotel, located near Challapalli Bungalow on Eluru Road. A few patients jumped from the first floor of the building to escape from the blaze.