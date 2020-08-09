Watch | Fire mishap at COVID Care Centre in Vijayawada

A video on the fire mishap at a private COVID Care Centre in Vijayawada on early Sunday

Five persons are feared dead and about 10 suffered burns and suffocation when fire broke out in a private COVID-19 Care Centre in Vijayawada city early on Sunday.

A private hospital was using Hotel Swarna Palace as a COVID-19 Care Centre, and 30 patients and 10 hospital staff were there in the five-storied building.

Fire broke out around 5 a.m. in ground and first floors of the hotel, located near Challapalli Bungalow on Eluru Road. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion personnel, Fire and Police were involved in the rescue operations.