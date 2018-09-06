Waste management: ‘Levy user charges’

Swachh Bharat Mission Joint Secretary V. K. Jindal on Wednesday stressed upon the need for levying solid waste management (SWM) user charges on the public which would contribute to the well being of the citizens and also make the management units self-sustainable.

Mr. Jindal was addressing municipal commissioners and elected representatives of all urban local bodies (ULB) in the State at the workshop on Swachh Survekshan (SS) 2019 organised by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) here.

Swachh Survekshan 2019

“Plastic waste management is a major component of Swachh Survekshan 2019. I request all the ULBs to make AP plastic free by implementing solid waste management in the next 15 days,” he said. “Swachh Survekshan or Swachta is a one trillion rupee per annum industry according to a report. If you are able to raise SWM, it will contribute to the well being of citizens. Also, it is a self-sustainable industry if you are able to charge user charge. Make sure that the user charge is imposed as part of the property tax or otherwise. It [SWM] should be a generator of user charge which has due weightage in the Swachh rankings,” Mr. Jindal said. He said the SWM also generated job opportunities and lakhs of people could be added into the system in future.

About Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, Mr. Jindal said 3,400 of the 4,300 cities had been given ODF status and 83% of the cities had a door-to-door collection of garbage, 43% cities had waste segregation mechanism and 34% waste management systems in place.

“Andhra Pradesh is lagging in waste segregation and has a lot of scope for improvement. According to the new swachh survekshan rules, citizens can come up with innovating ideas for solid waste management,” he said. Later, details of the survey and changes made to it were presented by experts.

Swachh Andhra Corporation managing director D. Muralidhar Reddy, executive vice-chairman C.L. Venkata Rao, Director of Municipal Administration K. Kanna Babu, and Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner J. Nivas were present.