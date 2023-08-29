ADVERTISEMENT

Ward secretary suspended for dereliction of duties

August 29, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has suspended Ward Education and Data Processing Secretary Dasu Swathi, who is working in Governorpeta Secretariat under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits, on Monday. 

She was suspended for neglecting duties and misleading officials. It was found that she deliberately failed to deposit funds to the tune of ₹3,04,967 with the government citing technical reasons. Ms. Swathi misled the authorities and said that she had paid the money through challans dated July 25. However, the challans were deposited in the head office account on August 16 and 17. The officials, who conducted the enquiry, found that every month, she was keeping ₹2-3 lakh with her without depositing with the government.

State Village Ward Secretariat Department Director Lakshmisha has asked the Municipal Commissioner to take disciplinary action against the Secretary, according to a press release. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US