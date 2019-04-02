Vijayawada

War of words

The war of words between Galla Jayadev of the TDP and Modugula Venugopala Reddy of the YSRCP is adding spice to battle of ballot in Guntur Parliamentary constituency. Mr. Reddy, who had shifted to YSRCP just days before elections, faced a barrage of criticism from TDP leaders, with Mr. Jayadev charging him with deserting the party which gave him a chance to become an MP and later an MLA. Mr. Reddy hit back stating that he deserved to be a candidate for Lok Sabha as he had stoically protested in Parliament against passing of the A.P. Re-oragnisation Act. Mr. Reddy’s speeches in road shows are now laced with tongue-in-cheek remarks against Galla. "He (Galla Jayadev) believes in galla petta (cash chest), and I believe in ballot box. Galla does not even know the town, if he is left at Arundelpet, he can’t even cross to Brodiepet! I am local man and have been living here for last 50 years," he says.

