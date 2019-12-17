Want to adopt and raise more orphans: Sindhutai Sapkal

Sindhutai Sapkal, the septuagenarian social worker known as the ‘Mother of Orphans’, said that she wants to adopt and raise more number of orphans suffering in the society and give a new lease of life to them.

Ms. Sindhutai was honoured with the award of Dr. Pinnamaneni and Smt. Seetha Devi Foundation at the 29th annual awards function held here on Monday. Sanskrit Scholar Dhoolypala Rama Krishna from the city was also honoured with the annual award at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sindhutai narrated her journey of transformation from begging for alms to becoming a mother for over 1,400 orphans.

With grit and determination

She said that she had faced hardships due to family members during childhood and later, in her marriage, but the will to serve helpless people had made her raise several orphans and make them successful people.

She said that she had left her only daughter at an orphanage before starting her journey of raising orphans to avoid discrimination of orphan children in the presence of her own child.

‘Huge family’

“I have over a thousand children, about 200 sons-in-law and about 60 daughters-in-law. Yet, my desire to mother more orphans and reach out to needier doesn’t die. I would like to adopt all the 20 lakh orphans in the society. I need the cooperation of every person to achieve this,” she said. Recalling incidents of hardships she faced in her marriage, Ms. Sindhutai called upon women to stay strong and fight back.

‘Learn Sanskrit’

Dr. Rama Krishna said that there is a need for the current generation to learn Sanskrit, which is being looked at as a natural language for Artificial Intelligence by scientists and researches in prestigious technology and scientific institutions like NASA, software corporations and several others.

Foundation chairman and managing trustee G. Nageswara Rao, managing trustee Dr. C. Nageswara Rao and others were present.