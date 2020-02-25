VVIT students land jobs at MNC

VIJAYAWADA

25 February 2020 00:30 IST

As many as 59 students pursuing engineering final year at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology, Guntur, have landed jobs in the multi-national software firm DXC Technology in the campus placement drive conducted recently.

In a release, Vasireddy Vidyasagar, chairman of the Social Educational Trust that runs VVIT said that a total of 87 students from various colleges got placed in the company and 59 of them are from VVIT. Each student has been offered a salary package of ₹3.6 lakh per annum by the company which has operations in over 70 countries and has offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

Over 350 students from various engineering colleges participated in the placement drive. He said so far over 650 final year students got placement offers in the current academic year. Training on requisite skill set has helped students succeed in the placement drives, he said.

VVIT principal Y. Mallikarjuna Reddy, Training and Placement Cell in charge T. Srinivasa Rao and others conducted the placement drive.