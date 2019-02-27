Vijayawada

Vote for the right candidate, students told

Krishna Collector Md. Imtiaz taking part in the SVEEP programme, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Collector takes part in awareness programme

Collector Md. Imtiyaz has appealed to the youth to vote for the right candidate in the coming general elections to ensure development of their areas, State and the country.

Participating in the SVEEP, a programme aimed at enlightening public on the voting system at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Tuesday, Mr. Imtiyaz said vote is a weapon to protect democracy, prevent corruption and called upon the students to to use their voting rights.

Hailing the good work done by former Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan, the Collector asked the voters not to yield to any kind of pressures and lure of money and choose ‘right representatives’ to the Assembly and Parliament.

Joint Collector Kritika Shukla, Sub-Collector Misha Singh, S.R.R and C.V.R. Degree College principal Velaga Joshi, students of Krishna University, Machilipatnam, and other institutions participated in the programme.

